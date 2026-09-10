Punjab Govt Drops Show-Cause Notices Amid Employee Protests

The Punjab government has withdrawn show-cause notices issued to absent officers following a major protest by state employees demanding regularization and pension benefits. The protest, supported by over 250 organizations, highlighted dissatisfaction with unmet promises from the administration, prompting the withdrawal decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 18:43 IST
Punjab Govt Drops Show-Cause Notices Amid Employee Protests
CM of Punjab Bhagwat Mann (Photo/@BhagwantMann). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant development, the Punjab government has decided to withdraw show-cause notices previously issued to officers and employees marked absent without authorization, as per an official order from the Department of General Administration on Thursday. This order is a response to a protest over unmet employee demands.

Issued on September 10, the order references an August 29 letter and directs Special Chief Secretaries and other key officials to ensure compliance. The decision aligns with earlier employee demonstrations across Punjab demanding long-standing issues be addressed.

Leaders like Narendra Singh of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital highlight the frustrations of staff over unfulfilled promises, including employee regularization and pension benefits, which led to a large-scale strike on August 27. The government’s retraction of disciplinary actions marks a response to this collective dissatisfaction.

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