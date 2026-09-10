Global Dryland Congress 2026: Paving the Way for Sustainable Agriculture

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls for enhanced dryland farming to boost productivity and address water scarcity. Speaking at the Global Dryland Congress 2026 in Delhi, Chouhan stressed the importance of these practices for a developed India by 2047. The congress discusses global dryland challenges and solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 18:46 IST
Global Dryland Congress 2026: Paving the Way for Sustainable Agriculture
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan underscored the urgent need to promote dryland farming practices as a solution for improved agricultural productivity, better farmer incomes, and tackling global water scarcity.

Addressing the Global Dryland Congress 2026 in Delhi, Chouhan emphasized the significance of enhancing production in dryland regions to align with the vision of a developed India by 2047.

The conference, a collaborative effort between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics, gathered experts to tackle climate challenges affecting drylands, which cover 45% of the planet and house two billion people.

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