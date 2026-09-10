Rising Oil Prices and Interest Rate Hikes: Market Tensions Escalate

Wall Street's main indexes are poised for a lower opening on Thursday, with data underscoring rising price pressures amid escalating Middle Eastern conflict.

Oil prices have surged 3%, exceeding $100 a barrel for the first time since July, creating uncertainty in equity markets.

Simultaneously, rising producer costs, indicated by a 5.4% annual increase in the Producer Price Index, suggest increasing inflation, prompting the Federal Reserve to ponder interest rate hikes this month.

Market anticipation has shifted, with traders viewing a 70% likelihood of the Fed raising rates by 25 basis points.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields have climbed to 4.490%, intensifying pressure on equities.

In corporate movements, Macy's experienced premarket volatility after updating its annual forecasts, while Apple gained slight traction following its Duo iPhone launch.