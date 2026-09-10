Trump's Visa Shake-up: A Tech Industry Tidal Wave

The Trump administration plans to eliminate a grace period for immigrants on work visas to find new employment after job loss. This rule could impact U.S. tech companies reliant on foreign workers, pushing them to hire locally. The change awaits public comment before becoming law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 20:51 IST
Trump's Visa Shake-up: A Tech Industry Tidal Wave
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The Trump administration has announced a proposal that could significantly impact immigrants employed under the H-1B visa program.

According to a notice, the 60-day grace period allowing these workers to stay in the U.S. after losing their jobs may be eliminated. If enacted, the rule change would mean immediate departures for affected workers, a move that top American tech companies may find challenging, given their reliance on foreign talent. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which published the notice, argues the change could mean more job opportunities for American workers.

The proposition is drawing mixed opinions from stakeholders. While some welcome the potential boost for American employment, others, particularly legal experts and immigration advocates, believe it could expedite the removal process, compressing timelines for terminations and eviction of foreign employees. This regulation will also affect other visa holders, such as those on L-1 or O-1 visas. The public has two months to comment on the proposal before it is finalized.

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