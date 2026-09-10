Canada Unveils Crucial Air Defense Package for Ukraine
Canada has committed a significant air defense package to Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced this development ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney in Calgary. Specific details of the package were not disclosed during the announcement.
Canada has pledged a pivotal air defense package to aid Ukraine, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Speaking to reporters before a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney in Calgary, Zelenskiy highlighted the significance of the package, though specific details were not provided.
This move underscores Canada's ongoing support for Ukraine in its defense efforts.