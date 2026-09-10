Houthis Gain Control of Strategic Yemeni Port Amid Rising Gulf Tensions

The Iranian-backed Houthi movement has captured Yemen's port city of Mocha, moving along the Red Sea coast and securing key strategic locations, military sources reported on Thursday. This advance raises concerns over control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a vital maritime passage for global oil shipments, particularly amidst ongoing tensions with Saudi Arabia.

Reports from the region indicate that while navigation remains secure for most vessels, Saudi-operated ships face risks, according to Yemen's Houthi-led humanitarian operations center. The conflict escalation comes as the Houthis declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia and heightened attacks on the kingdom's southern regions, stirring fears of disrupted oil supplies and rising global prices.

Political dynamics have intensified with Pakistan mediating a warning from Saudi Arabia to Iran regarding its support for the Houthis. Although Iran reaffirmed its lack of control over the group, the situation remains precarious. President Trump has suggested an end to the conflict after U.S. midterm elections, linking it to broader geopolitical strategies involving Iran's nuclear ambitions and regional influence.