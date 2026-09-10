French Economy Faces Slowdown Amid Declining Purchasing Power

The French economy is projected to grow far less than anticipated, as declining purchasing power restrains consumer spending and investment. France is now expected to see only a 0.4% growth this year, according to the national statistics office, down from a prior 0.7% estimate and a 0.9% growth rate recorded last year.

This projection falls short of the government's current forecast of 0.7%, which is slated for revision as officials prepare to present the 2027 budget bill. The weaker economic outlook hinders the government’s aim to meet targets for narrowing the fiscal deficit.

Consumer caution, rising inflation, and stagnant wages are creating economic pressures as prices are set to rise, ultimately affecting purchasing power. Amid geopolitical tensions, business investments are also expected to decline, potentially leading to job losses and an increased unemployment rate of 8.6% by the year's end.