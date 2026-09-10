Renzo Rosso's AI-Powered Revolution: 'Be Brave' Chronicles the Diesel Dynasty

The documentary 'Be Brave', which uses artificial intelligence technology to enhance viewers' experiences, debuted at the Venice Film Festival. Directed by Francesco Carrozzini, the film provides an in-depth look at the life of Renzo Rosso, the founder of the fashion brand Diesel.

While AI’s role in cinema has raised concerns, producer Lorenzo Mieli insists on understanding and regulating it rather than dismissing its potential. He argues that AI could become a new artistic tool. Rosso, no stranger to innovation, eagerly embraced AI's possibilities to craft this unique narrative.

Significantly, the documentary employs AI to recreate parts of Rosso's life for which no footage exists, including his childhood, offering an emotional and immersive experience. Despite these technological advances, Rosso emphasizes that human creativity remains irreplaceable, advocating for balance between artistic intuition and technology.