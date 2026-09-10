Supreme Court Blocks GOP-favored Missouri Map

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked Missouri from using a Republican-favored redrawn congressional map in the upcoming November midterm elections. This move is a setback to President Donald Trump and GOP efforts to maintain a slim majority in the House of Representatives. The decision came after challengers filed an emergency request to suspend a federal judge's approval of the GOP map.

This is the second time in a few days that the Supreme Court rejected attempts to save the proposed Republican-drawn districts, a legal battle waged at both state and federal court levels. The Supreme Court issued a brief order, unsigned and without explanation, a common approach in emergency cases, with no justice dissenting publicly.

The group People Not Politicians, opposing the amendment and favoring Missouri's Supreme Court’s earlier decision to block it, praised the ruling. The controversy initiated after Republicans’ efforts to dismantle the Kansas City-based district of Democratic Representative Emanuel Cleaver in 2025, pushing for a map realignment to benefit GOP candidates before a referendum could be voted on.