Market Ripple: Rising Yields and Oil Prices Push US Stocks Down

U.S. stocks took a downturn on Thursday as investors reacted to rising producer prices for August and sharply increasing oil costs. These developments intensified concerns that the Federal Reserve may increase interest rates in its meeting next Wednesday.

Core exchanges experienced significant shifts, with prominent tech firms Nvidia and Micron Technology dragging down the S&P 500. Meanwhile, Apple saw a rare rally, following the launch of its $1,999 iPhone, a day before.

Compounded by supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea due to geopolitical conflicts, Brent crude oil soared 6% to $107 a barrel, stoking inflation fears. Heightened Treasury yields, notably on the 10-year note, reached benchmarks not seen in several years, affecting equity valuations and consumer costs.