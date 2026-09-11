Market Turmoil: Oil Surge Raises Interest Rate Jitters

U.S. stocks declined as August's producer price data and surging oil prices fueled speculations of an impending Federal Reserve interest rate hike. Yields on Treasury notes soared, decreasing stocks' attractiveness. Heavyweight chipmakers faced losses, although Apple saw a 3.6% rally post-iPhone launch. Market volatility persists amidst geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 01:46 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 01:46 IST
Market Turmoil: Oil Surge Raises Interest Rate Jitters
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On Thursday, U.S. stocks fell following the release of August producer price data and escalating oil prices, stirring concerns over a potential Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week. Surging Treasury yields further reduced stocks' allure, with heavyweight chipmakers like Nvidia and Micron Technology experiencing notable declines.

Disruptions in key supply routes amid U.S.-Israeli conflict led Brent crude to climb 6% to $107 per barrel, intensifying inflation concerns ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting. Treasury yields reached unprecedented heights, highlighting potential economic challenges.

"Higher yields negatively impact the equity market by lowering valuations and escalating business operating costs," stated Ross Mayfield, an investment strategist. With the S&P 500 and other major indices facing losses, market dynamics remain fraught with volatility amid geopolitical tensions.

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