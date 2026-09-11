Health Headlines: Breakthrough Drugs, Chemical Settlements, and Global Health Challenges

A summary of top health news includes the progress of Roivant's drug for lung disease, large chemical settlements by Chemours, DuPont, and Corteva, and new warnings on Indian food labels sparking debate. Other highlights cover West Nile virus casualties in the Netherlands and Novo Nordisk's drug approval in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 02:25 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 02:25 IST
Health Headlines: Breakthrough Drugs, Chemical Settlements, and Global Health Challenges
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Roivant's experimental treatment for lung disease has met key targets in a mid-stage trial, boosting its shares by about 17%. This comes as the company builds its pipeline after winning recent U.S. approval for another treatment.

In North Carolina, Chemours, DuPont, and Corteva have agreed to a $455 million settlement over PFAS contamination claims. These 'forever chemicals' have prompted lawsuits across the U.S. due to their toxic impact on drinking water.

India's proposed food warning labels have ignited opposition from both activists and the food industry. Critics argue that the current proposal either misses harmful items or unfairly targets numerous products, potentially impacting India's lucrative food industry.

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