Health Headlines: Breakthrough Drugs, Chemical Settlements, and Global Health Challenges

Roivant's experimental treatment for lung disease has met key targets in a mid-stage trial, boosting its shares by about 17%. This comes as the company builds its pipeline after winning recent U.S. approval for another treatment.

In North Carolina, Chemours, DuPont, and Corteva have agreed to a $455 million settlement over PFAS contamination claims. These 'forever chemicals' have prompted lawsuits across the U.S. due to their toxic impact on drinking water.

India's proposed food warning labels have ignited opposition from both activists and the food industry. Critics argue that the current proposal either misses harmful items or unfairly targets numerous products, potentially impacting India's lucrative food industry.