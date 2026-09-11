Trump Administration's Immigration Rule Change Sparks Industry Concern

The Trump administration plans to eliminate a 60-day grace period for immigrant workers on H-1B and similar visas, requiring them to leave the U.S. immediately if they lose their jobs. This change aims to prioritize U.S. workers but could disrupt tech companies relying on foreign skilled talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 02:20 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 02:20 IST
Trump Administration's Immigration Rule Change Sparks Industry Concern
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has unveiled a proposed rule change that would eliminate the 60-day grace period currently extended to certain immigrants, including those on H-1B visas, after job loss. This shift could force skilled workers to leave the U.S. immediately, a move that may impact tech giants dependent on foreign labor.

President Donald Trump has taken another step towards tightening legal immigration since his 2025 return to office. Measures such as increased visa fees and paused immigrant visa appointments globally are part of his administration's strategy. While DHS acknowledges potential disruptions to affected companies, it suggests jobs could shift to American workers.

Critics argue the rule change unfairly penalizes long-term H-1B workers and their families. The plan awaits public commentary before potential implementation but already stirs concern among tech firms and immigrant advocates who rely on foreign expertise in roles vital for U.S. competitiveness.

TRENDING

1
World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

Global
2
Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Global
3
Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Global
4
Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

What Separates the World’s Strongest City Economies Is Structural Depth

Why Flood-Exposed Economies Need Stronger Public Services to Protect Farm Productivity

Drug-Resistant HIV Is Becoming a Long-Term Threat to Children on Treatment

Transition or Security? Households Confront the Trade-Offs of Clean Energy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026