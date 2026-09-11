Trump Administration's Immigration Rule Change Sparks Industry Concern

The Trump administration has unveiled a proposed rule change that would eliminate the 60-day grace period currently extended to certain immigrants, including those on H-1B visas, after job loss. This shift could force skilled workers to leave the U.S. immediately, a move that may impact tech giants dependent on foreign labor.

President Donald Trump has taken another step towards tightening legal immigration since his 2025 return to office. Measures such as increased visa fees and paused immigrant visa appointments globally are part of his administration's strategy. While DHS acknowledges potential disruptions to affected companies, it suggests jobs could shift to American workers.

Critics argue the rule change unfairly penalizes long-term H-1B workers and their families. The plan awaits public commentary before potential implementation but already stirs concern among tech firms and immigrant advocates who rely on foreign expertise in roles vital for U.S. competitiveness.