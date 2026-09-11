Tensions Rise as Ismail Kartal's Emotional Resignation Reversed by Fenerbahce President

Fenerbahce's head coach, Ismail Kartal, announced his resignation after a Champions League draw with Roma, citing the need for change. However, club president Aziz Yildirim insisted that Kartal remains in his role, downplaying the abrupt resignation as an emotional reaction to fan hostility and mounting pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 02:53 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 02:53 IST
Tensions Rise as Ismail Kartal's Emotional Resignation Reversed by Fenerbahce President

Fenerbahce head coach Ismail Kartal, who announced his resignation following a 1-1 draw with Roma, will remain in his position, according to club president Aziz Yildirim. Kartal's departure was swiftly overturned after discussions with Yildirim, despite his statements about stepping down "never to return."

Kartal attributed his resignation to a bottle thrown at him by fans during the match and the significant pressure he feels in his role. Yildirim dismissed the resignation, emphasizing the decision came during an emotional response to the incident.

Kartal has a long history with Fenerbahce as a player and coach, including guiding them through their recent return to the Champions League. Yildirim reaffirmed the coach's continued leadership as Fenerbahce prepares to build on recent successes, including their five consecutive second-place finishes in Turkey's top league.

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