EIB Backs €203 Million Green Hospital Project in the Netherlands

Bravis Hospital has completed a major financing agreement for a new hospital building in Roosendaal, the Netherlands, bringing plans for a more comfortable, sustainable and future-ready healthcare facility closer to construction. The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing a €203 million loan, supported by financing partners ABN AMRO, Rabobank and the Dutch Healthcare Guarantee Fund, known locally as Waarborgfonds voor de Zorgsector. Construction at the De Bulkenaar site is scheduled to begin in October 2026, with the hospital expected to be completed in 2030.

The new building will replace Bravis Hospital's existing hospital facilities in Roosendaal and Bergen op Zoom, creating one central location where patients from across the region can receive medical care. Bergen op Zoom will continue to play an important role in the local healthcare network through a dedicated centre providing outpatient services, allowing residents to access consultations and other forms of care without travelling to the main hospital for every appointment.

Single-patient rooms will offer greater privacy, comfort and protection

Covering approximately 77,500 square metres, the new hospital will be organised around four interconnected wings joined by a central atrium. This layout is expected to make the building easier to navigate while creating brighter, more welcoming spaces for patients, visitors and healthcare workers. The hospital will have capacity for around 450 beds, with approximately 75% placed in single-patient rooms, giving people more privacy during treatment and recovery while supporting stronger infection-control practices.

The project has been designed around the everyday experiences of the people who will use the hospital. Patients often arrive feeling worried or vulnerable, while relatives may spend hours waiting for news and staff need spaces that allow them to work efficiently under pressure. Bravis Hospital says the new facility will create an environment where patients feel comfortable, visitors feel welcome and employees have the modern working conditions needed to provide high-quality care.

Albert-Jan Mante, Member of the Executive Board of Bravis Hospital, said the completed financing package reflects the confidence of the hospital's banking partners in its financial position. He added that the lenders also support Bravis Hospital's plans to create a sustainable healthcare facility capable of meeting future medical needs while offering a pleasant environment for everyone entering the building.

Gas-free design places clean energy at the centre of healthcare

Sustainability will shape both the construction and daily operation of the new Bravis Hospital. The building will operate entirely without gas and will generate as much of its own energy as possible, reducing carbon emissions and limiting its environmental footprint. These features are also expected to improve the hospital's resilience as healthcare providers face rising energy costs, climate pressures and the growing needs of an ageing population.

Chantal Schrijver, Head of the EIB Group Office in the Netherlands, said Dutch hospitals must prepare for demographic change as well as the wider transitions affecting Europe. She noted that the new Bravis Hospital will provide accessible healthcare for patients across the region, create a modern workplace for medical professionals and contribute to lower carbon emissions.

The project brings together healthcare improvement, cleaner energy use and regional accessibility in one large investment. Once completed in 2030, the hospital is expected to give western North Brabant a modern medical centre built around patient dignity, staff wellbeing and lower-emission operations, while maintaining outpatient care in Bergen op Zoom for communities that depend on nearby services.