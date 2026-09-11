Escalation of Drone Warfare: Russia Targets Ukrainian Supply Routes and Infrastructure

On Thursday, Russian drones struck the industrial heart of Pavlohrad in southeastern Ukraine, leaving five dead. Among the key targets were a petrol station in Kyiv and an international agribusiness facility in Dnipro, as Moscow intensified its focus on logistics and economic infrastructures, Ukrainian officials reported.

Governor Oleksandr Hanzha confirmed the attacks on Telegram, noting the use of drones, artillery, and bombs to devastate five districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in two further fatalities and injuring 76 people, including children.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi condemned the attacks on businesses and civilian sites, describing them as 'rapidly growing.' Meanwhile, Russian authorities denied targeting civilian locations, as Moscow and Kyiv continue to exchange strikes hitting economic and logistical areas critical to each nation's war efforts.