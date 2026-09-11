Diplomatic Distance: Italy's Foreign Minister Skips Taiwan Meeting

Italy's Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, is abstaining from holding discussions with Taiwanese officials currently visiting the nation, as disclosed by a source familiar with the situation.

The visit marks a significant diplomatic move as Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim makes a seldom-seen appearance in Europe. Her itinerary includes participation in a democracy forum on the Italian island of Ventotene.

Accompanying Vice President Hsiao on this European tour is Taipei's Foreign Minister, Lin Chia-lung, highlighting Taiwan's intent to engage in democratic discourse at an international level.