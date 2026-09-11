Diplomatic Distance: Italy's Foreign Minister Skips Taiwan Meeting

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani will not engage with officials from Taiwan during their visit to Italy. Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim is currently in Europe for a forum on democracy on the island of Ventotene, accompanied by Taipei's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 11:48 IST
Diplomatic Distance: Italy's Foreign Minister Skips Taiwan Meeting

Italy's Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, is abstaining from holding discussions with Taiwanese officials currently visiting the nation, as disclosed by a source familiar with the situation.

The visit marks a significant diplomatic move as Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim makes a seldom-seen appearance in Europe. Her itinerary includes participation in a democracy forum on the Italian island of Ventotene.

Accompanying Vice President Hsiao on this European tour is Taipei's Foreign Minister, Lin Chia-lung, highlighting Taiwan's intent to engage in democratic discourse at an international level.

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