Taiwan's Vice Presidential Diplomacy: A Bold European Visit Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim is making a significant diplomatic move with a rare visit to Europe, joining a democratic forum in Italy alongside Taipei's foreign minister. The presidential office confirmed the participation on Friday, highlighting the visit's importance.

Such senior-level visits from Taiwan are uncommon due to potential diplomatic repercussions from China, which claims Taiwan as its territory. Despite this, Taiwan remains firm in its stance as an independent democratic nation.

Hsiao's involvement in the Ventotene Conference for Freedom and Democracy, kept under wraps until her arrival for security reasons, symbolizes Taiwan's diplomatic push. Although European countries, including Italy, have no formal ties with Taiwan, the island nation aims to fortify relationships, particularly as it navigates increasing geopolitical challenges.