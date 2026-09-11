Diplomatic Dialogue: Iran and Pakistan's Strategic Conversations

In a recent phone conversation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Pakistani army chief Asim Munir explored diplomatic strategies to ease the ongoing tensions between Tehran and Washington, a Pakistani security official revealed to Reuters on Friday.

The discussions centered around the broader U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, potential pathways to resume diplomatic talks, and concerns over Houthi attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, according to the unnamed official.

While these pivotal talks took place on Thursday, the Pakistani military has yet to issue a public response to Reuters' request for comment, leaving questions about official stances and next steps unanswered.