China's Oil Giants: Balancing Domestic Priorities with Global Dynamics

China's state oil companies, such as Sinopec, PetroChina, and CNOOC Ltd, have played a pivotal role in bolstering Beijing's energy security over the last decade. These firms have made substantial investments domestically to stabilize the nation's oil supply, particularly amid geopolitical challenges like the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Since 2018, these oil behemoths have poured billions into domestic drilling and storage, aligning with government mandates. Despite selling fuel at capped prices and curbing exports due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, they have shielded China from major fuel shortages, reflecting effective strategic petroleum reserves and diversified import sources.

While domestic production has surged, reaching 4.3 million barrels per day, it comes at a higher cost compared to international standards. The challenge of onshore fields and government-mandated responsibilities have impacted their financial performance but have ensured stability in China's energy sector.