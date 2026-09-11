Global Tensions Rock Indian Markets Amid Surging Oil Prices

The Indian stock market took a significant hit on Friday as benchmark indices opened sharply lower, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and rising crude oil prices. Investors are increasingly worried about the potential economic fallout on India, given its dependence on energy imports.

The Nifty 50 tumbled 207.50 points to 23,270.30, and the BSE Sensex dipped 593.43 points, starting the day at 74,309.16. Brent crude's climb to $108.27 per barrel has further complicated the economic landscape for oil-importing nations like India.

In West Asia, the situation has worsened into a full-blown confrontation involving significant global powers, directly impacting crude supply routes and pushing oil prices higher. V K Vijayakumar, the Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, flagged this as escalating headwinds for the market, noting significant risks to GDP growth and corporate profits.

Vijayakumar also raised concerns about rising US bond yields, with the 10-year yield near a critical 5% threshold, posing additional threats to global equities. Despite a booming Indian IPO market drawing investor attention, the overall mood remains cautious.

Broad-based selling impacted nearly all sectors, with the Nifty Metal index suffering a 2.46% decline. Other Asian markets mirrored this downturn, with key indices in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan also posting significant losses.