Maharashtra's Waqf Board Goes High-Tech: Transformative Steps Underway

The Maharashtra State Board of Waqf is undergoing significant reforms, emphasizing administrative, technological, and financial enhancements. Under Chairman Sameer Gulamnabi Kazi, they are focusing on manpower expansion, technology integration, and financial growth to modernize Waqf governance, improve legal frameworks, and increase accessibility across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-09-2026 10:53 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 10:53 IST
Maharashtra's Waqf Board Goes High-Tech: Transformative Steps Underway
Maharashtra State Board of Waqf Sees Institutional Expansion and Digital Transformation Under Sameer Gulamnabi Kazi. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra's State Board of Waqf is undergoing a transformative overhaul, focusing on modernizing its governance structures to achieve better efficiency and accountability. Spearheaded by Chairman Sameer Gulamnabi Kazi, the board aims to strengthen its administrative and financial framework across the state.

As part of its initiative, over 60 permanent employees, including 25 District Waqf Officers, have been recruited, alongside expanding the contractual workforce. Training programs were conducted to enhance their procedural capabilities. Additionally, district offices have been expanded to improve field-level operations and stakeholder accessibility.

The Board has made significant strides in technology application through extensive digitization efforts, marked by the near-completion of the UMEED portal Phase-II work. With GIS mapping projects and enhanced legal strategies, the board is also focused on property management and increasing financial resources to support its wide-ranging initiatives.

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