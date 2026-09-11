Vingroup Soars in TIME's Global Rankings: Climbs Nearly 500 Spots

Vingroup has achieved a significant leap in TIME's World’s Best Companies 2026, ranked 340th, marking a nearly 500-place jump from 2025. As the sole Vietnamese representative, Vingroup excelled in revenue growth, employee satisfaction, and sustainability, reflecting its dynamic growth and commitment to global market expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 11-09-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 10:59 IST
Vingroup Soars in TIME's Global Rankings: Climbs Nearly 500 Spots
Vingroup remains the only Vietnamese company to be named among TIME’s World’s Best Companies for two consecutive years. Image Credit: ANI

In a remarkable achievement, Vingroup has catapulted to 340th place in TIME’s World’s Best Companies 2026, a significant advancement of nearly 500 spots from the previous year. It remains the only Vietnamese company to make the prestigious list, showcasing its significant global industry presence.

The esteemed ranking is a collaboration between TIME magazine and Statista, using metrics such as revenue growth, employee satisfaction, and sustainability transparency. Vingroup excelled across all areas, securing an overall score of 81 and an 'Outstanding' rating in revenue growth, marking 72% year-on-year increase with a net revenue of VND 222.9 trillion in the first half of 2026.

Vingroup has expanded into diverse sectors and international markets, boasting a robust ecosystem that employs around 400,000 people across 12 countries. Driven by its strategic focus on infrastructure and green energy, the company continues to innovate, emphasizing long-term societal value and sustainability, with brand recognitions by leading global organizations.

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