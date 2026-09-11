Diplomatic Dialogues Across the Strait

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun engaged in a telephone discussion with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. The talks focused on the Middle East's geopolitical climate, particularly ensuring safe passage and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, as confirmed by Seoul's foreign ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 10:48 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 10:48 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues Across the Strait
Foreign Minister

In a strategic diplomatic exchange, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun communicated via telephone with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi on Friday.

The pivotal discussion centered on the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, with a significant focus on safeguarding freedom of navigation through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

This exchange underscores the ongoing international efforts to maintain stability in this crucial maritime corridor, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.

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