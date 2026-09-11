The Energy Independence Myth: Why Countries Need Storage, Resilience and Smarter Grids

Renewable energy may reduce fossil-fuel dependence, but it cannot guarantee energy security without storage, stronger grids and more flexible energy systems. A bibliometric study titled "Storage-Supported Renewable Power Systems and Energy Independence of Countries: A Bibliometric Analysis of the Current State of the Art and Future Perspectives" by Marek Szafraniec and Tomasz Walek of Poland's Silesian University of Technology examines how research on renewables, storage, energy security and national independence has evolved. Published in the journal Energies, the paper analyses 468 Scopus-indexed publications covering research published between 1989 and April 2026.

The analysis captures a significant change in the way energy autonomy is understood. Earlier research largely treated storage as a technical instrument for managing the variability of solar and wind power. More recent work places storage within a larger system involving resilience, long-duration balancing, hydrogen, Power-to-X, energy planning and sectoral integration.

The shift reflects a world in which energy security is no longer defined only by access to fuel. Countries are increasingly concerned about price volatility, geopolitical disruption, vulnerable supply chains, climate-related shocks and the reliability of electricity networks. Renewable power can address some of these risks, but only when supported by the infrastructure and technologies required to deliver electricity when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing.

From Renewable Capacity to Resilient Energy Systems

Solar and wind power have become vital to decarbonisation because they can generate electricity without the direct emissions associated with fossil-fuel combustion. Their dependence on weather, however, creates operational challenges for power systems. Electricity demand does not always coincide with renewable generation, and extended periods of low wind or weak sunlight can place pressure on grids.

Energy storage helps bridge this gap by shifting electricity across time. Batteries can respond rapidly to short-term fluctuations, provide backup and support local microgrids. Pumped hydropower and other long-duration systems can provide energy over longer periods. Hydrogen-based storage and Power-to-X pathways may eventually support seasonal balancing and connect electricity with transport, industry and heating.

The research literature increasingly recognises these different functions. Its focus is moving from the narrow question of whether storage can support renewable integration to the more complex question of how combinations of technologies can strengthen national energy systems.

Such an approach has direct implications for energy planning. A battery installed alongside a solar plant may improve daily balancing, but it cannot by itself protect a country from a prolonged fuel disruption, a severe winter demand peak or a multiday period of low renewable output. Meeting those challenges may require long-duration storage, diversified generation, transmission investment, demand management and regional electricity cooperation.

Energy Independence Is Being Redefined

One of the key findings concerns the limited presence of "energy independence" as a standalone research theme. The term appeared only five times as an author keyword in the analysed literature and occupied a relatively peripheral position in the keyword network.

Energy security, resilience and self-sufficiency were more strongly connected to other concepts. Researchers tended to discuss independence through practical system characteristics such as renewable deployment, storage, flexibility, distributed energy resources and energy planning.

The pattern suggests a departure from the idea that energy independence requires complete separation from international markets. Modern economies remain connected through electricity interconnection, technology trade, critical minerals, finance and industrial supply chains. Cutting every external link would be neither realistic nor necessarily desirable.

A more workable definition of independence is the ability to withstand disruption while retaining room for policy and economic choice. Countries may remain connected to regional markets yet become more secure by reducing exposure to imported fuels, diversifying their energy sources, strengthening domestic infrastructure and maintaining alternative supply options.

The difference between independence and resilience is important. Independence describes the degree to which a system relies on external sources. Resilience concerns its capacity to absorb shocks, recover from disruption and continue providing essential services. A country with limited domestic resources may improve its energy security through diversified imports, regional interconnection and emergency storage rather than by pursuing complete self-sufficiency.

The Next Energy Debate Will Be About Duration and Scale

The study identifies a clear evolution in the field after approximately 2020. Renewable energy, energy storage, solar photovoltaics and battery systems remain the dominant technical themes, but newer research is increasingly associated with energy transition, energy security, resilience, green hydrogen, Power-to-X, energy planning and energy-system modelling.

Long-duration storage is particularly significant because the energy transition will require solutions operating across several time horizons. Short-duration batteries are suited to rapid balancing and daily shifting. Longer-duration technologies are more relevant to prolonged weather variability, seasonal demand and the integration of power with industrial fuels.

Hydrogen could support energy security in sectors that are difficult to electrify directly, including some industrial processes, shipping and long-distance transport. Power-to-X systems could also convert surplus renewable electricity into hydrogen or other energy carriers. Their value, however, will depend on efficiency, cost, infrastructure, water availability, market design and the availability of genuinely low-carbon electricity.

Technology selection must also reflect scale. Local communities, buildings and isolated facilities may benefit from batteries, microgrids, energy efficiency and demand response. National systems may require transmission expansion, pumped hydropower, strategic reserves, hydrogen networks and integrated planning across electricity, transport and industry.

A major policy risk is the temptation to promote a single technology as a universal answer. Storage options perform different functions, have different environmental footprints and require different infrastructure. Governments need system-level assessments rather than technology-specific enthusiasm.

Policy Must Catch Up With the New Energy Architecture

The study's findings point toward a broader planning framework for governments. Energy independence targets should specify whether they seek to reduce fuel imports, improve resilience, lower exposure to price shocks, expand domestic production or guarantee electricity during emergencies. Without clear definitions, national targets can become politically attractive but difficult to measure.

Storage should be evaluated according to the services it provides. These may include frequency regulation, daily electricity shifting, reserve capacity, emergency backup, seasonal balancing and support for critical infrastructure. Transmission, demand response and efficient energy use must be considered alongside storage rather than treated as separate policy areas.

International organisations and development agencies have a major role in helping countries build integrated energy strategies. Developing economies often face weak grids, high capital costs, limited technical capacity and dependence on imported equipment. Concessional finance, regional cooperation, technical assistance and local skills development will be necessary if storage-supported renewables are to improve energy access rather than deepen technological dependence.

The Global South also needs policy designs that reflect its specific conditions. A decentralised solar-and-storage system can provide reliable electricity to remote communities, health centres and schools where grid extension is slow or expensive. Yet affordability, maintenance, battery replacement and local ownership will determine whether these systems deliver durable benefits.

Businesses may find major opportunities in batteries, pumped storage, hydrogen, software, demand-response services and grid management. Investment decisions must account for regulatory uncertainty, mineral supply risks, recycling requirements and the possibility that poorly designed projects become stranded assets.

Research on this emerging field remains constrained by important evidence gaps. The study relies on Scopus as its sole database and covers English-language journal articles and reviews. Regional research, non-English publications and recent conference findings may therefore be underrepresented. Bibliometric networks also depend on author keywords, search terms and classification choices.

Upcoming work should develop common indicators for measuring energy security, resilience, autonomy and independence across households, communities, regions and countries. Comparative modelling should use more consistent assumptions about electrification, sector coupling, storage duration and time horizons. Evidence from small island states, fragile economies and low-income countries deserves particular attention.