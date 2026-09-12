Eduardo Bolsonaro's Washington Mission: Sanctions and Politics

Eduardo Bolsonaro is seeking U.S. support to reinstate sanctions on Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes under the Global Magnitsky Act. His efforts coincide with a tight presidential election in Brazil, where his brother Flavio Bolsonaro competes against incumbent President Lula da Silva.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 01:33 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 01:33 IST
Eduardo Bolsonaro's Washington Mission: Sanctions and Politics

Eduardo Bolsonaro, the son of Brazil's former president, is planning a visit to Washington with the aim of urging the United States to reimpose sanctions on Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. The sanctions, under the Global Magnitsky Act, target individuals accused of corruption or human rights abuses.

This push is occurring during a tight presidential race in Brazil, where Eduardo's brother Flavio Bolsonaro is running closely against current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Despite the campaign backdrop, Eduardo Bolsonaro insists that the sanctions agenda is separate from electoral concerns.

Previously, former U.S. President Donald Trump had sanctioned Moraes, labeling a trial against Jair Bolsonaro as a 'witch hunt.' Though these sanctions were lifted following a diplomatic effort, Eduardo believes recent inquiries into Moraes' connections with a banker accused of fraud present an opportunity for reinstatement.

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