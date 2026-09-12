Saudi Arabia's Strategic Patience Amid Drone Attacks

Saudi Arabia has reported a drone attack on its vital East-West pipeline, attributing the strike to elements originating from Iraq. The Saudi foreign ministry asserts that despite the threat to critical infrastructure, the kingdom has chosen not to retaliate immediately.

This decision follows a request from Iraq’s prime minister, highlighting diplomatic exchanges between the two neighboring nations. Saudi officials, however, underline that they retain the right to take all necessary measures to safeguard their sovereignty and security.

The kingdom’s measured response reflects a strategic patience, balancing regional stability with a firm stance on defending its essential facilities against further aggression.