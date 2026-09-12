Wall Street Surges on Retreating Oil Prices and Positive Consumer Data
Wall Street indices gained on Friday as oil prices dipped and strong consumer price data suggested the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates. Dell and Hewlett Packard Enterprise stocks surged. The Nasdaq and Dow Jones also rose, despite continued concerns about inflation. Volume of traded shares was below average.
Wall Street ended the week on a high note as retreating oil prices and encouraging consumer price data strengthened expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate rise. Tech giants Dell and Hewlett Packard Enterprise saw notable stock gains, reflecting optimism in the sector.
The Federal Reserve's anticipated rate hike follows a rebound in U.S. consumer prices, particularly in gasoline, which added pressure on policymakers to curb inflation. Interest rate futures indicate a 90% probability of a rate increase next week, up from 72% predicted just a day earlier.
Major indices, including the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones, all posted gains, and overall trading volume was slightly below the 20-day average. While concerns about inflation and treasury yields linger, the market showed resilience in the face of these challenges.
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