Wall Street Surges on Retreating Oil Prices and Positive Consumer Data

Wall Street ended the week on a high note as retreating oil prices and encouraging consumer price data strengthened expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate rise. Tech giants Dell and Hewlett Packard Enterprise saw notable stock gains, reflecting optimism in the sector.

The Federal Reserve's anticipated rate hike follows a rebound in U.S. consumer prices, particularly in gasoline, which added pressure on policymakers to curb inflation. Interest rate futures indicate a 90% probability of a rate increase next week, up from 72% predicted just a day earlier.

Major indices, including the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones, all posted gains, and overall trading volume was slightly below the 20-day average. While concerns about inflation and treasury yields linger, the market showed resilience in the face of these challenges.