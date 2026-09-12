Train Derailed in Normandy: Scenes of Chaos and Rescue

A train derailed between Rouen and Caen in Normandy, northern France, injuring around 20 people Friday evening at 7:54 p.m., according to French authorities.

The train was carrying 180 passengers when it went off the rails near the town of Cleon, Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot reported on the social platform X. Firefighters numbering over 140 have been dispatched to the scene to assist the victims and coordinate the rescue efforts, he confirmed.

The Seine-Maritime prefecture, which oversees the local administration, urged residents to keep clear of the affected area as emergency operations continued.