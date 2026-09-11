Ural Mountains Under Siege: Ukrainian Drones Target Industrial Sites

The Perm region of Russia's Ural Mountains experienced a tense day as two industrial facilities came under attack from Ukrainian drones, according to a statement by the regional governor.

Governor Dmitry Makhonin, delivering the news via Telegram, hinted at the severity of the incident without identifying the specific targets.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Makhonin reassured citizens that no injuries or fatalities were reported, emphasizing that the attacks were confined to the northern sector of the region.