India and Canada Forge New Ties Over Critical Minerals at BRICS Summit

At the BRICS summit hosted by India, Canada positions itself as a major supplier of critical minerals. High Commissioner Christopher Cooter highlights Canada's vast mineral resources and envisions a partnership with India to bolster supply chains, drive technological advancement, and support green transitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 13:58 IST
India and Canada Forge New Ties Over Critical Minerals at BRICS Summit
Christopher Cooter High Commissioner of Canada (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

During the BRICS summit in India, Canada is making a strong case for itself as a crucial partner in the supply of critical minerals. High Commissioner Christopher Cooter emphasized Canada's wealth of mineral resources, suggesting potential agreements that would enhance both countries' supply chains.

Cooter, speaking on the sidelines of the summit, labeled Canada as a 'critical mineral superpower.' He proposed joint investments to facilitate the processing and integration of advanced technologies between the two nations, highlighting the potential for a future of comprehensive collaboration.

Moreover, the High Commissioner expressed optimism about the India-Canada Free Trade Agreement (FTA) coming to fruition. He indicated that this could encourage trade by reducing tariffs and showcasing Canadian resources and technology, creating a mutually beneficial dynamic for both economies.

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