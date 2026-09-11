Global Leaders Converge in New Delhi for 18th BRICS Summit

The 18th BRICS Summit 2026 is set to commence in New Delhi, as global leaders arrive to discuss vital international issues under India's Chairship. Key topics include development, sustainability, and innovation. The event emphasizes cooperation among emerging economies, representing a significant portion of the global population, GDP, and trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 14:00 IST
Global Leaders Converge in New Delhi for 18th BRICS Summit
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received by Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar (Photo/ANI/DD). Image Credit: ANI

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in New Delhi ahead of the anticipated 18th BRICS Summit 2026. Guterres was received by Sukanta Majumdar, India's Minister of State for Education. Notably, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Uganda Vice President Jessica Alupo also made their way to the capital, greeted by Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State for Skill Development.

South Africa, a BRICS member, and Uganda, one of the 10 partner countries, were joined by other dignitaries such as Uruguay's Foreign Affairs Minister Mario Lubetkin. Various other international figures, including Nigerian Foreign Affairs Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu and Philippine's Maria Theresa P Lazaro, have similarly landed to engage in this pivotal summit.

In a significant development, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the city, receiving a warm welcome from Kirti Vardhan Singh, Union Minister of State for External Affairs. He was accompanied by key Russian figures, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank's President Zou Jiayi is also among the noteworthy attendees.

The Summit, scheduled for September 12-13, is being hosted under India's 2026 BRICS Chairship, which emphasizes 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'. This international gathering is crucial for fostering collaboration among emerging economies and advancing the Global South's interest in multilateral institutions.

Currently, BRICS consists of 11 countries: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE. These nations hold significant global influence, representing nearly half of the world’s population, a substantial portion of global GDP, and a considerable share of international trade.

India's leadership in the Chairship arises amidst global challenges like economic fragmentation and geopolitical tension, aiming to advocate for climate action, technology, and energy resilience. It seeks to harness this expanded grouping's potential to foster tangible cooperation and strengthen global institutional reforms.

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