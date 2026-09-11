European Stock Market Shake-Up Amid Rising Yields and Inflation Concerns

On Friday, European stocks saw a slight increase; however, they were poised to suffer their most significant weekly loss since April. Contributing factors included high bond yields and the specter of aggressive interest rate hikes, which cast a shadow over market sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 climbed by 0.3% to 637.60 points, recovering from the previous day's two-month low after the European Central Bank raised interest rates and issued warnings about rising inflation linked to soaring energy prices due to ongoing Middle East tensions.

Market focus now turns to crucial U.S. inflation data expected later in the day, which may offer insights into the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy ahead of their upcoming monetary policy meeting. Meanwhile, Italian semiconductor firm Technoprobe gained 4.7% following robust August revenue reports from its customer, TSMC.