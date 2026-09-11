Global Markets Brace for Inflation Risks Amid Oil Price Fluctuations

Global financial markets experienced a rare pause from their recent volatility on Friday as oil prices retreated from a four-month high. Despite this reprieve, the continued surge in energy costs is fueling inflation concerns and raising the likelihood of central banks enforcing stricter monetary policies.

Tensions continue to simmer in the Middle East, with restricted oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz following U.S.-Iran conflict and Yemeni port control shifts. This geopolitical instability underscores the potential for prolonged conflict, adding pressure to global markets.

Market analysts, including Gustav Helgesson of SEB, are observing potential rate hikes from major central banks worldwide. The European Central Bank has already implemented its second rate hike for the year. Analysts predict that further rate increases might occur should inflation and growth remain resilient.