Rapyder Teams Up with Innovation Hub UP to Propel Tech Startups in Uttar Pradesh

Rapyder Cloud Solutions, a leading AWS Premier Tier Services Partner in India, has joined forces with Innovation Hub UP as their Technical Partner. This strategic alliance aims to bolster the tech startup scene in Uttar Pradesh by providing startups and student innovators with essential cloud computing services, Generative AI, and Agentic AI capabilities.

The collaboration was formalized at the UP Startup Samvad 3.0 event, witnessed by the esteemed Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Smt. Anandiben Patel. Through this partnership, Rapyder is poised to offer startups in the region cloud enablement, access to AWS programs, and significant technological support to nurture their innovative ideas.

Rapyder's Chief Marketing Officer, Vamsi Krishna Yevvari, highlighted the potential of Uttar Pradesh in turning ambitious ideas into scalable ventures with the right technologies. This partnership promises to equip budding entrepreneurs with the same advanced cloud and AI tools used by some of India's fastest-growing enterprises.