Global Bond Selloff Spurs 10-Year Treasury Yields Towards 5%

The global bond selloff has propelled U.S. 10-year Treasury yields to nearly 5% as of Friday, driven by inflation fears linked to surging oil prices exceeding $100 a barrel and expectations of an imminent U.S. rate hike. Investors are bracing for rising borrowing costs in major cities worldwide.

This week witnessed the steepest increase in G7 economies' benchmark 10-year yields, advancing by nearly 19 basis points. The burden is heaviest on energy importers like Italy and the UK, where two-year yields surged by an average of 22 basis points. Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid points to geopolitical tensions as the primary driver.

Amid ballooning government borrowing, the demand for higher compensation on sovereign debt reflects in escalated treasury yields. Analysts warn of potential shifts in investment, with 10-year Treasuries nearing the 5% mark, making bonds more competitive relative to equities. A strong U.S. CPI data release could further catalyze this trend.