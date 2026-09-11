Breached Railway Embankment Sparks Flood Alarm in Bihar's Rangra Chowk

A sudden breach in an old railway embankment near Bania village in Bihar has led to severe flooding, threatening nearby villages. Local authorities are scrambling to repair the damage amid rising waters and fears of further disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 15:15 IST
Breached Railway Embankment Sparks Flood Alarm in Bihar's Rangra Chowk
Kosi river breaches embankment in Bhagalpur. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A breach in the railway embankment near Bania village, triggered by rising Kosi River waters, has alarmed Bihar's Rangra Chowk region. Over 15 meters of the structure have been washed away, causing floodwaters to surge into nearby areas.

The embankment's failure has intensified flood concerns in villages including Sadhopur, Masudanpur-Baisi, and Navgachia-Bania. The breach has also severely damaged the Sadhopur-Bania road, heightening fears of transportation disruptions.

District Magistrate Alankrita Pandey is overseeing the rapid response efforts, although strong water currents pose significant challenges to repair teams working to control the expanding flood threat.

TRENDING

1
World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

Global
2
Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Global
3
Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Global
4
Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why More Rain Does Not Necessarily Mean Less Drought for West African Smallholders

What Separates the World’s Strongest City Economies Is Structural Depth

Why Flood-Exposed Economies Need Stronger Public Services to Protect Farm Productivity

Drug-Resistant HIV Is Becoming a Long-Term Threat to Children on Treatment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026