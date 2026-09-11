Breached Railway Embankment Sparks Flood Alarm in Bihar's Rangra Chowk

A breach in the railway embankment near Bania village, triggered by rising Kosi River waters, has alarmed Bihar's Rangra Chowk region. Over 15 meters of the structure have been washed away, causing floodwaters to surge into nearby areas.

The embankment's failure has intensified flood concerns in villages including Sadhopur, Masudanpur-Baisi, and Navgachia-Bania. The breach has also severely damaged the Sadhopur-Bania road, heightening fears of transportation disruptions.

District Magistrate Alankrita Pandey is overseeing the rapid response efforts, although strong water currents pose significant challenges to repair teams working to control the expanding flood threat.