Karnataka's Crackdown: Unlicensed Gun Surrender Initiative Unveiled

In a decisive move to tackle illegal firearm possession, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced a time-limited opportunity for residents near forest borders to surrender unauthorized weapons. During a press briefing with Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Shivakumar declared that individuals possessing unlicensed firearms for self-defense must submit them by November 1.

Shivakumar emphasized that residents should have a month to comply, assuring that genuine needs for protection will be addressed legally. Those surrendering their illegal firearms will be eligible to apply for proper licenses, echoing a similar mass surrender initiative from former Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde's time.

He warned that after the deadline, remaining illegal arms will lead to serious legal consequences, reinforcing the state's commitment to curb unauthorized weapons. Meanwhile, a separate incident in Bengaluru involved police responding to an arms-related activity, resulting in an injury during an attempted arrest. Law enforcement continues to pursue illegal weapon connections across the region vigorously.