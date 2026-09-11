Houthis Tighten Grip on Bab el-Mandeb: A New Front in the Gulf Conflict

Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen have strategically advanced to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, consolidating control over crucial maritime routes. Their actions threaten global oil trade and could escalate the geopolitical conflict involving the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and Iran. Yemeni government forces are planning counter-offensives to retake lost territories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 16:10 IST
Houthis Tighten Grip on Bab el-Mandeb: A New Front in the Gulf Conflict
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The Iran-aligned Houthi forces in Yemen reached the strategic island of Perim in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, threatening control over critical global shipping routes. Yemeni government sources reported a withdrawal from Perim and the Red Sea coastal town of Dhubab as Houthis tighten their grip.

This strategic move could enable their backer, Iran, to gain an upper hand against the U.S., substantially impacting oil supplies. With Saudi Arabia's reliance on the Red Sea route following the effective closure of Hormuz, global oil prices are on the rise, exceeding $100 a barrel in some markets.

Heightening tensions further, satellite imagery revealed smoke near Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline, a crucial alternative for diverting crude exports. Meanwhile, Yemeni forces are poised to launch counter-offensives, but battle lines draw clearer as Iran's Revolutionary Guards escalate their guidance and support for the Houthis.

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