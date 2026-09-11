Global Equity Dilemma: Rising Oil Prices and Market Outflows

Global equity funds faced net outflows of $15.52 billion in response to rising oil prices, triggered by U.S.-Iran tensions, sparking inflation fears and anticipated interest rate hikes. Amid this, European and Asian funds saw inflows, while global bond and money market funds attracted significant investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 15:31 IST
Global Equity Dilemma: Rising Oil Prices and Market Outflows
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Global equity funds witnessed an unprecedented withdrawal of $15.52 billion in the week ending September 9. This move, as reported by LSEG Lipper, aligns with the oil price hike associated with the U.S.-Iran conflict, stirring inflation concerns and prompting expectations of higher borrowing costs.

Despite this, European and Asian equities fared better with net inflows of $11.16 billion and $3.03 billion respectively. Brent crude reached a four-month high, exacerbating inflation anxieties and causing speculation about interest rate increases by central banks.

On the ground in the U.S., the producer price index buttressed these concerns, underscoring expectations of imminent Federal Reserve action to curb inflation. Meanwhile, sectoral and bond funds saw net inflows, indicating diverse investor strategies amidst market uncertainties.

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