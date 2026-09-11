Snapshots from the Financial Landscape: Unveiling Week's Key Moves

This week's financial landscape saw crucial developments across various sectors. The highlight was Brent crude surging past $100 a barrel amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, prompting questions about oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz and marking a potential rise in geopolitical risk premiums.

In the U.S., inflation continues to hover above the Federal Reserve's target, leading to speculations about further monetary tightening. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank raised its policy interest rate, signaling possible additional hikes as market predictions align with current decisions.

In the corporate world, Apple's foray into the foldable smartphone market with the iPhone Duo has intrigued analysts, suggesting robust demand despite its premium pricing—an entry that intensifies competition in a segment historically led by Samsung and Huawei.