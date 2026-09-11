Finance Minister Highlights Tokenisation as Key Driver in Global Financial Evolution

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized tokenisation and digital currencies' transformative role in global finance. She urged the Reserve Bank of India to enhance its CBDC capabilities at the Global Fintech Fest 2026. Sitharaman cited a successful tokenised bond pilot by REC Limited as evidence of potential near-instantaneous financial settlements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 16:55 IST
Finance Minister Highlights Tokenisation as Key Driver in Global Financial Evolution
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

During the Global Fintech Fest 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underscored the pivotal role of tokenisation in revolutionizing the financial system. She called on the Reserve Bank of India to bolster its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) initiatives as digital assets continue to transcend geographical boundaries.

Sitharaman highlighted the recent successful execution of India's first tokenised corporate bond by REC Limited under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's regulatory framework. The tokenisation of the bond, paired with the usage of the digital rupee, enabled an instant settlement process, showcasing the advantageous synergy of these technologies.

Addressing broader technological shifts, Sitharaman noted the inherent borderless nature of AI, fintech, and digital platforms, stressing the necessity for India to adapt its financial and digital infrastructure accordingly. She also pointed out the regulatory discrepancies that technology companies face globally, advocating for a federated industry platform to facilitate international market expansion while managing the risks associated with rapid technological advancements.

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