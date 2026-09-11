Finance Minister Highlights Tokenisation as Key Driver in Global Financial Evolution

During the Global Fintech Fest 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underscored the pivotal role of tokenisation in revolutionizing the financial system. She called on the Reserve Bank of India to bolster its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) initiatives as digital assets continue to transcend geographical boundaries.

Sitharaman highlighted the recent successful execution of India's first tokenised corporate bond by REC Limited under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's regulatory framework. The tokenisation of the bond, paired with the usage of the digital rupee, enabled an instant settlement process, showcasing the advantageous synergy of these technologies.

Addressing broader technological shifts, Sitharaman noted the inherent borderless nature of AI, fintech, and digital platforms, stressing the necessity for India to adapt its financial and digital infrastructure accordingly. She also pointed out the regulatory discrepancies that technology companies face globally, advocating for a federated industry platform to facilitate international market expansion while managing the risks associated with rapid technological advancements.