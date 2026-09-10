Russia's Digital Currency Diplomacy: BRICS+ Summit in New Delhi

Russia plans to discuss trade settlements in digital currencies with BRICS+ partner countries at the upcoming summit in New Delhi. President Vladimir Putin will attend the event on September 12-13, focusing on security, economic, financial, and cultural cooperation between the participating nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 16:47 IST
Russia's Digital Currency Diplomacy: BRICS+ Summit in New Delhi
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Russia is set to engage in discussions regarding trade settlements in digital currencies with BRICS+ partner countries during a high-profile summit in New Delhi, the Kremlin announced on Thursday.

Scheduled for September 12-13, the summit will see Russian President Vladimir Putin in attendance, where he will advocate for multifaceted cooperation in security, economy, finance, and culture.

This initiative reflects Russia's commitment to enhancing digital financial integration with prominent global partners, as the nation seeks to deepen ties within the BRICS+ framework.

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