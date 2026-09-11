Omkam Aviations to Revolutionize Indian Aviation with 'Make in India' Aircraft

In a strategic leap for India’s civil aviation sector, Omkam Aviations Pvt. Ltd. announced plans to incorporate 50 Russian IL-114-300 aircraft into the country’s fleet, setting the stage for local manufacturing under a complete Transfer of Technology agreement with Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC). Discussions took center stage at New Delhi's Innoprom India trade fair, a key event for Russia-India industrial collaboration, just before the 18th BRICS Summit.

Peeyush Kumar Aggarwal, Managing Director of Omkam Aviations, detailed, "We secured a Letter of Intent for 50 IL-114-300 aircraft with UAC. The initial batch of six will be assembled in India, eventually leading to full production here after technology transfer." The project requires an initial investment of ₹1,500 crores that will grow to fund complete manufacturing capabilities.

Boosting the venture's financial backbone, Russia’s Sberbank has agreed to provide necessary funding. The twin-engine IL-114-300, designed for smaller runways, aims to connect underserved Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, introducing direct routes unfeasible for larger aircraft. Executive Director Aditya Aggarwal highlighted the plane’s role in better connecting emerging cities and economic hubs, advancing India’s aviation ecosystem.

Co-Founder Govind Gupta emphasized the project’s geopolitical importance, stressing how localized aircraft production will solidify India-Russia strategic ties. With India-Russia trade hitting new highs, Omkam's plant promises to cement regional aviation self-sufficiency in alignment with Prime Minister Modi’s 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' strategies.