Omkam Aviations to Revolutionize Indian Aviation with 'Make in India' Aircraft

Omkam Aviations is set to introduce 50 Russian IL-114-300 aircraft in India, with plans for full local manufacturing under a technology transfer agreement with Russia's UAC. This initiative aims to enhance regional connectivity, support 'Make in India', and boost India-Russia industrial cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 17:01 IST
Omkam Aviations to Revolutionize Indian Aviation with 'Make in India' Aircraft
Govind Gupta, Shagun Gupta Peeyush Kumar Aggarwal, Aditya Aggarwal and others (Image Courtesy: OMKAM Aviation). Image Credit: ANI

In a strategic leap for India’s civil aviation sector, Omkam Aviations Pvt. Ltd. announced plans to incorporate 50 Russian IL-114-300 aircraft into the country’s fleet, setting the stage for local manufacturing under a complete Transfer of Technology agreement with Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC). Discussions took center stage at New Delhi's Innoprom India trade fair, a key event for Russia-India industrial collaboration, just before the 18th BRICS Summit.

Peeyush Kumar Aggarwal, Managing Director of Omkam Aviations, detailed, "We secured a Letter of Intent for 50 IL-114-300 aircraft with UAC. The initial batch of six will be assembled in India, eventually leading to full production here after technology transfer." The project requires an initial investment of ₹1,500 crores that will grow to fund complete manufacturing capabilities.

Boosting the venture's financial backbone, Russia’s Sberbank has agreed to provide necessary funding. The twin-engine IL-114-300, designed for smaller runways, aims to connect underserved Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, introducing direct routes unfeasible for larger aircraft. Executive Director Aditya Aggarwal highlighted the plane’s role in better connecting emerging cities and economic hubs, advancing India’s aviation ecosystem.

Co-Founder Govind Gupta emphasized the project’s geopolitical importance, stressing how localized aircraft production will solidify India-Russia strategic ties. With India-Russia trade hitting new highs, Omkam's plant promises to cement regional aviation self-sufficiency in alignment with Prime Minister Modi’s 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' strategies.

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