Stocks Rebound Amid Rising Consumer Prices

The major U.S. stock indexes saw a positive opening on Friday, providing a hopeful close to what had been a tumultuous week in the markets, even as the latest data showed consumer prices rose more quickly in August.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 140.4 points, or 0.27%, to start the day at 52,204.46. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 increased by 45.1 points, or 0.59%, reaching 7,636.75 at the opening bell, showcasing renewed market confidence.

The Nasdaq Composite also experienced an uptick, gaining 207.7 points, or 0.80%, to settle at 26,289.414 in early trading, suggesting investor sentiment was buoyed despite economic uncertainties.