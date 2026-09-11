Stocks Rebound Amid Rising Consumer Prices

U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Friday, indicating a positive end to a challenging week, despite August's accelerated consumer prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all recorded gains at the opening bell, reflecting investor optimism in a volatile economic environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 19:04 IST
Stocks Rebound Amid Rising Consumer Prices
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The major U.S. stock indexes saw a positive opening on Friday, providing a hopeful close to what had been a tumultuous week in the markets, even as the latest data showed consumer prices rose more quickly in August.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 140.4 points, or 0.27%, to start the day at 52,204.46. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 increased by 45.1 points, or 0.59%, reaching 7,636.75 at the opening bell, showcasing renewed market confidence.

The Nasdaq Composite also experienced an uptick, gaining 207.7 points, or 0.80%, to settle at 26,289.414 in early trading, suggesting investor sentiment was buoyed despite economic uncertainties.

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