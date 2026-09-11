U.S. Inflation Spurs Dollar Rally Ahead of Fed Decision

The U.S. dollar made gains against major currencies on Friday, supported by inflation data that pointed to higher consumer prices, bolstering predictions of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week. The Labor Department revealed that the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) climbed 0.4% in August, following a modest 0.1% rise in July. Over the year ending in August, consumer inflation surged 3.4%, consistent with July's rate.

The dollar's influence was visible as it strengthened against the euro and the Swiss franc, although it retreated slightly soon after the release of the data. The euro dipped by 0.07% to $1.1602, while the dollar appreciated by 0.2% to 0.814 against the Swiss franc.

These developments come ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting next week, during which an interest rate increase is widely anticipated, driven by persistent inflationary pressures.