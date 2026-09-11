Surging Yields: The Bond Market Crisis Unfolds

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are nearing 5% amid global bond market turmoil, driven by surging oil prices and geopolitical tensions. Investors demand higher returns on long-term bonds, impacting borrowing costs, equities, and government debt. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is intervening in the market, warning against pushing financial levers too far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 19:14 IST
Surging Yields: The Bond Market Crisis Unfolds
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The global bond market is facing a crisis as U.S. 10-year Treasury yields approach the significant 5% mark. This comes amidst rising oil prices, increasing the likelihood of a U.S. rate hike, and testing Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's commitment to controlling borrowing costs.

Yields across major economies are at multi-decade highs as the market grapples with potential interest rate increases to combat inflation. Core U.S. consumer inflation figures have exceeded expectations, exerting further pressure on Treasuries, while geopolitical tensions, especially the ongoing Iran conflict, amplify market anxiety.

As sovereign debt serves as a benchmark for various financial loans, the repercussions of this market turbulence extend to mortgage and business borrowing costs. With investors demanding higher returns on long-term bonds to mitigate risks, officials like Bessent are resorting to doubling buybacks to stem rising yields amidst soaring global crude prices.

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