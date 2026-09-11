The global bond market is facing a crisis as U.S. 10-year Treasury yields approach the significant 5% mark. This comes amidst rising oil prices, increasing the likelihood of a U.S. rate hike, and testing Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's commitment to controlling borrowing costs.

Yields across major economies are at multi-decade highs as the market grapples with potential interest rate increases to combat inflation. Core U.S. consumer inflation figures have exceeded expectations, exerting further pressure on Treasuries, while geopolitical tensions, especially the ongoing Iran conflict, amplify market anxiety.

As sovereign debt serves as a benchmark for various financial loans, the repercussions of this market turbulence extend to mortgage and business borrowing costs. With investors demanding higher returns on long-term bonds to mitigate risks, officials like Bessent are resorting to doubling buybacks to stem rising yields amidst soaring global crude prices.