U.S. Stock Markets Show Resilience Amid Inflation Worries

The major U.S. stock indexes were poised to open higher on Friday, offering a glimmer of hope at the end of a tumultuous week. Despite an increase in consumer prices in August, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, market indicators suggest a potentially positive session.

Economic experts warn that the Federal Reserve's response to rising Consumer and Producer Price Index readings will be crucial in preventing a repeat of the 1970s high inflation scenario. Meanwhile, worries over fluctuating interest rates, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and climbing Treasury yields keep investors wary.

Energy markets also introduce inflationary risks, with significant changes in crude prices. On the corporate front, Oracle's promising earnings report contrasts Adobe's underwhelming forecast, highlighting the stock market's mixed performance amid broader economic uncertainties.