Dollar's Climb Despite Inflation Battles and Oil Price Surges

The dollar gained momentum against the Swiss franc on Friday, buoyed by U.S. inflation data that intensified expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.

Initial dollar gains, however, were curtailed by escalating Middle East tensions, pushing oil prices up and thus stalling the U.S. currency's advance.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields approached multi-year highs, and Japan's yen saw significant gains amid speculation of an impending interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan.