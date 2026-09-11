Dollar's Climb Despite Inflation Battles and Oil Price Surges
The dollar strengthened against the Swiss franc following U.S. inflation data, suggesting a Federal Reserve interest rate hike. Despite initial gains, investor caution due to Middle East tensions and rising oil prices limited dollar growth. U.S. Treasury yields rose, while oil prices and Japan's yen gained significant attention.
The dollar gained momentum against the Swiss franc on Friday, buoyed by U.S. inflation data that intensified expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.
Initial dollar gains, however, were curtailed by escalating Middle East tensions, pushing oil prices up and thus stalling the U.S. currency's advance.
Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields approached multi-year highs, and Japan's yen saw significant gains amid speculation of an impending interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan.
ALSO READ
-
Investors Hold Their Breath Ahead of Potential Fed Rate Hike
-
Global Bond Market Breathers Amid U.S. Inflation Insights
-
Inflation Surge Triggers Federal Rate Hike Speculations
-
Global Markets Brace for Fed Rate Hike Amid Inflation Surge
-
Russia Holds Interest Rate Steady Amid Economic Challenges and Pre-Election Scrutiny