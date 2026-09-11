Global Markets Brace for Fed Rate Hike Amid Inflation Surge

Global equity markets paused as U.S. consumer inflation data intensified predictions of a Federal Reserve rate hike. Oil prices fell after hitting a four-month high, influencing bond yields and market reactions. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East sustained oil flow concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 19:49 IST
Global Markets Brace for Fed Rate Hike Amid Inflation Surge

The global markets experienced a brief reprieve on Friday as oil prices tapered off from a recent four-month high. Equities steadied, although fears of a looming U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike, fueled by surging consumer inflation, maintained pressure on bond yields across the board.

In a robust economic update, the U.S. Labor Department reported a 0.4% rise in the Consumer Price Index in August. This uptick led to increased market speculation about a potential Federal Reserve interest rate increase, now considered an 85% probability compared to a previous 67% chance.

In the energy sector, Brent crude, despite declining 3.3% to $104.04 a barrel, remained on track for a weekly increase of over 8% due to escalated tensions in the Middle East affecting oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz.

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